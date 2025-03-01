Providence First Trust Co Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $757,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 50,459 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.