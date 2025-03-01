Providence First Trust Co Sells 420 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,590.89. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $229.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.57 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

