Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 846.9% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance
Desert Mountain Energy stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 58,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,319. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Desert Mountain Energy has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.33.
Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile
