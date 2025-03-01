Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 846.9% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance

Desert Mountain Energy stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 58,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,319. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Desert Mountain Energy has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.33.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project located in the Northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

