Karoon Energy Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:KAR)

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Karoon Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Karoon Energy

In other news, insider Julian Fowles bought 121,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.44 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$175,095.36 ($108,754.88). 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Karoon Energy

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Brazil, the United States, and Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

