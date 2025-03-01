ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2996 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $20.77. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

About ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of 50 publicly traded energy MLPs. AMUB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

