Noble Wealth Management PBC Takes $1.35 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,013,000 after acquiring an additional 134,539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,018,000 after acquiring an additional 209,174 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after acquiring an additional 888,764 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,480,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after acquiring an additional 88,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,220,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFA opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average of $79.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

