TPG Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TPG Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after buying an additional 3,641,490 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,225,000 after buying an additional 698,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,453,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,014,000 after purchasing an additional 542,698 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $107.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

