Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and traded as low as $22.65. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 74,300 shares trading hands.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

