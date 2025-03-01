Avante (CVE:XX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as low as C$1.00. Avante shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 16,700 shares trading hands.

Avante Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.99. The company has a market cap of C$26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Avante Company Profile

Avante Corp. develops security technologies, products, and solutions in Canada, the United States, Israel, Egypt, Italy, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, including alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

