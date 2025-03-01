Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and traded as low as $6.46. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 125 shares traded.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

