Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.78 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.01). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 82.30 ($1.03), with a volume of 4,877,045 shares traded.

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.86. The company has a market cap of £545.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities.

Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

