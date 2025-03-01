Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,642,493 shares changing hands.

Asiamet Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £27.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asiamet Resources

In other news, insider Matthew Doube purchased 564,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,642.22 ($7,095.35). Insiders own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About Asiamet Resources

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

