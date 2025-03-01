NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Announces Earnings Results

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67), Zacks reports.

NextDecade Trading Up 13.2 %

NEXT stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.27.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

