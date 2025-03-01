Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Expands By 127.6%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, an increase of 127.6% from the January 31st total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Ilika Trading Down 6.1 %

OTCMKTS:ILIKF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 27,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Ilika has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

About Ilika

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

