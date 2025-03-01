Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Expands By 127.6%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, an increase of 127.6% from the January 31st total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Ilika Trading Down 6.1 %
OTCMKTS:ILIKF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 27,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Ilika has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.64.
About Ilika
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ilika
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What is a support level?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.