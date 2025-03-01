Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Increases By 126.2%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 126.2% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDP stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $107.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.93.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.