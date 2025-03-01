China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,644,800 shares, a growth of 133.2% from the January 31st total of 3,278,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

CPWIF remained flat at C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday. China Power International Development has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.42.

About China Power International Development

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power Electricity, and Energy Storage segments.

