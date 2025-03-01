Hamel Associates Inc. Purchases 42 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $396.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

