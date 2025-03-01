Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Sysco by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sysco by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,846,480. This represents a 26.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,080. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,370 shares of company stock worth $5,965,519. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Sysco Trading Up 1.1 %

Sysco stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $82.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

