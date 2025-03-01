WR Wealth Planners LLC Sells 1,698 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WR Wealth Planners LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.6% of WR Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Deere & Company by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,259,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $480.25 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $515.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $456.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.63. The company has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.65.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

