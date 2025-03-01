Wiser Advisor Group LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,309,000. Bank OZK grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18,926.7% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,324,000 after acquiring an additional 139,111 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,051,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,764,000 after acquiring an additional 104,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $597.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $593.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $601.07 and its 200 day moving average is $587.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

