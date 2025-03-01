Bank OZK Boosts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 303.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,391 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up about 1.6% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 17,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $1,623,709.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,709.62. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,666.90. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,441 shares of company stock valued at $46,538,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.57. The firm has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

