Bank OZK Buys 478 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bank OZK increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,460,000 after buying an additional 671,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,563,000 after buying an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,874,000 after buying an additional 293,916 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47,293.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,476,000 after buying an additional 252,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 470.9% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,407,000 after buying an additional 148,302 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $354.22 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $279.00 and a 1 year high of $422.00. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.26 and its 200 day moving average is $380.16.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.25.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

