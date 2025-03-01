Factorial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Solventum comprises 2.8% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 23,550.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Solventum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOLV. Bank of America upped their target price on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

SOLV stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

