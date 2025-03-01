Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $20.49 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 48,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $196.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

