Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,642,000 after buying an additional 2,674,807 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after buying an additional 2,132,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,170,000 after buying an additional 1,784,411 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,091,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,121,000 after buying an additional 1,247,731 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 941.9% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,515,000 after buying an additional 1,029,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.2 %

CL stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

