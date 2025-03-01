Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,177 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,260.65. The trade was a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $161.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.82 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.77 and its 200 day moving average is $166.23. The firm has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.44 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 158.68%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

