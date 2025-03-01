iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by TPG Advisors LLC

TPG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of TPG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $94.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

