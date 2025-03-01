Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,773,571,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 20.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,763,000 after buying an additional 869,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,941,000 after acquiring an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,813,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,080,000 after acquiring an additional 54,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 732.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $303.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 112.89%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.69.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

