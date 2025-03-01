Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $235.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $237.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

