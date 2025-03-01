LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.40 EPS

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.40), Zacks reports. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. LENSAR updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

LENSAR Stock Up 19.6 %

NASDAQ LNSR traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 232,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,256. LENSAR has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $151.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on LENSAR from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

