Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48), Zacks reports. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Elastic updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.910-1.960 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.360-0.370 EPS.

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC stock traded up $15.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,170,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 211.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,326 shares in the company, valued at $42,742,647.12. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $98.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elastic from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

