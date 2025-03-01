Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.36 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($2.36), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion.

NYSE:SPR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. 1,097,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,305. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.80.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

