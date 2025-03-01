Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.24, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NVAX opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.14. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insider Transactions at Novavax

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,080. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel K. King sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $37,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,225.40. The trade was a 21.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,150 shares of company stock worth $119,641. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

