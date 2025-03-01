Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and traded as high as $13.60. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 36,234 shares traded.

Asahi Kasei Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

