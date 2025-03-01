West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 174 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

West Michigan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.06, for a total value of $252,200.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,881,919.86. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,461. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $192.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.32. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

