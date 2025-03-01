Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the January 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Up 0.1 %

SEOAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 40,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,005. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 0.86. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.75%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

