Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Reduced by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,710 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,648,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,802,000 after purchasing an additional 390,784 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 162,058.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,185,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,128,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,041,000 after purchasing an additional 67,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $82,620.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,111.83. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $390,691.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,286.99. This trade represents a 55.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,134. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $287.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $308.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

