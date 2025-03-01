Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 807.1% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of MSLOY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. 25,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,195. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.