Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 807.1% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MSLOY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. 25,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,195. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12.

Get Mitsui O.S.K. Lines alerts:

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.