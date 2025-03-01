Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $17.03 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.4% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 96.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $173.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $173.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,268 shares of company stock worth $11,262,789. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

