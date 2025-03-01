Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.30 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 77.50 ($0.97). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 77.80 ($0.98), with a volume of 2,228,633 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -7,780.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.30.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 4.26 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.
