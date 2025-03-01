Providence First Trust Co Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,004,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,316,000 after buying an additional 73,207 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,553,000 after buying an additional 509,116 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,546,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Republic Services by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,814,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.56.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $237.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.91 and a 52 week high of $237.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

