Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $23.47 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,488 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 125,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 61,657 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 12,357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $137.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $99.71 and a 52-week high of $138.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 23,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $3,054,573.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,152,064.50. The trade was a 15.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.