iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 346.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 851,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661,049 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $59,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

