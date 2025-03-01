National Pension Service Has $34.43 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,383 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in First Solar were worth $34,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,956,633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,236,383,000 after acquiring an additional 108,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,503 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $647,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 75.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,166,000 after acquiring an additional 904,498 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,743,813 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $434,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,330,675 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,924,000 after acquiring an additional 90,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $136.18 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.90 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.38 and its 200 day moving average is $198.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.08.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

