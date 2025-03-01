US Bancorp DE Has $593.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,151,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,254 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $593,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

