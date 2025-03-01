Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYF. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

NYF stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

