Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $14.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 875.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

