Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Holdings Boosted by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 623,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 4.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $31,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.91 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

