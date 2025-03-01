Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $61.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

