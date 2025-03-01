Aew Capital Management L P Sells 27,400 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Aew Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 569,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty accounts for 1.1% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $23,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $1,404,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, CEO Angela M. Aman purchased 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,153.65. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

